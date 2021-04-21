The Isle of Man border could be fully reopened with no restrictions by June 28, according to a new exit strategy published by the government.

Travel into the island has been closed to the majority of non-residents since March 2020.

Ahead of fully reopening, family and partners could be allowed to enter the Island as early as May, with mandatory isolation.

All of the changes will be based on the continued vaccination rollout and the infection rate in the UK.

In the updated 'exit strategy' document, the Manx government have set three target dates to begin easing restrictions on the border.

MAY 1

Level 3 borders.

14 day isolation, with 'modified isolation' for second week.

Changes are subject to UK infections remaining below 100 in 100,000 for 7 days.

MAY 29

Level 2 borders.

Isolation to be reviewed.

Changes are subject to UK vaccination, infection and variants.

JUNE 28

Level 1 borders.

Traffic light system matching UK.

Manx border force in place to manage scale of people entering.

Changes are subject to UK vaccination, infection and variants.

The target dates are when people can begin to apply to enter the Isle of Man and not necessarily dates visitors can start to enter.

The time has now come for us to move into our Transition Phase, and to an approach of mitigation – where we increasingly will need to learn to live in a world where the virus is still present around us and may well return to our Island. “We are not there yet and the risk the virus presents if it were to break out again in our community is still very real. We must continue to maintain restrictions and mitigations on our borders in the short to medium term. Equally, this risk is reducing with every passing day and we must recognise that for many, Island life will not be back to normal until we are able to once again resume unrestricted travel to and from our Island. Howard Quayle, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

ISLE OF MAN BORDER LEVELS

There are five levels to the border framework:

Level 5B - Key workers and controlled return of residents only.

Level 5A - Returning residents and key workers only.

Level 4 - Non-essential resident travel.

Level 3B - Non-essential immediate family sponsored travel with self-isolation.

Level 3A - Non-essential immediate family business sponsored travel with self-isolation.

Level 2 - Non-essential sponsored travel with no isolation.

Level 1 - Unrestricted travel.

The Isle of Man is currently in level 4.

More from the Isle of Man pandemic: