Two convicted child killers have been jailed for a total of 77 years after murdering a mother-of-six in a petrol bomb attack on her home.

Michelle Pearson died 20 months after the fire which also claimed the lives of Demi, 15, her brother Brandon, aged eight, sister Lacie, aged seven, and baby sister Lia, aged three.

Zak Bolland and David Worrall had already been convicted of killing the four children after the arson attack at the family home in Walkden, Greater Manchester in December 2017.

But, following 37-year-old Michelle's death in 2019 further murder charges were brought.

Her family say they are struggling to come to terms with the losses.

Bolland (L) and Worral (R) are already serving life sentences for the murder of the four children.

During the trial in March, the jury heard how Bolland and Worrall set fire to the Pearson family home in the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat attacks while feuding with Michelle's the 16-year-old son.

On 11 December 2017 the pair had made homemade petrol bombs in the kitchen of a nearby address with Brierley, 24.

Brierley then waited in a nearby car as Bolland and Worrall smashed a window of the Pearson’s home and threw the bombs into the kitchen and living room.

The house was immediately engulfed in flames, and left no possibility of escape for the young children or their mother as they slept inside.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Jackson Street in Walkden shortly before 5am, but firefighters struggled to get the flames under control.

Michelle was rescued from the house before being placed in a coma, but passed away in August 2019 - 20 months after suffering 70% burns.

The mother received extensive treatment for her horrific injuries and was told about the deaths of four of her six children whilst in hospital.

The grieving mother was also unable to say a final goodbye to her children at their funerals.

Lia, Lacie, Branie and Demi Pearson (L-R) all died in the fire.

Bolland and Worrall, who were found guilty at trial, and were sentenced at Manchester Crown Square Court and were handed 40 years and 37 years respectively.

Courtney Brierley pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

In a statement the family said: "We are still trying to come to terms with how cruelly they were taken away from us, a whole family has been torn apart and destroyed in one night. Nothing will ever bring them back and my family will never be the same again.

"Losing Michelle and the children is still very raw, and we are all still struggling to come to terms with losing them especially the way they died in such a horrific way.

"It is hard enough to lose one person that you love through being deliberately and cruelly taken away from you but to lose five is unbearable.

"The sentences that have been given will never be enough, no amount of time will ever be enough, we have lost not only my four beautiful grandchildren but my amazing daughter.

"Michelle and the children filled a massive place in all our hearts and our family will never be the same ever again. We are all utterly heartbroken and forever will be.

"Michelle had so much more to give to this world, and the children had a full life ahead of them."

Michelle Pearson was left with 70% burns across her body, and died in hospital 20 months after the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Chatterton, from GMP's Major Investigation Team, said: "This was a heartbreaking case and I'm glad that the trio have now faced justice for the devastating death of Michelle too - 20 months on.

"The bravery shown by the family and those affected has been outstanding - they have shown so much strength throughout both of our investigations.

"Bolland and Worrall planned the attack and travelled to the address with Brierley where the two men threw their handmade petrol bombs inside.

"That night in 2017 rocked the community and has turned the family's life upside down. All of our thoughts are with the family who have been through such a difficult time and have had to sit through two trials and listen to details on what was a horrific and planned attack.

"Nothing can bring Michelle and the children back but I hope they can now be given time to grieve and come to terms with what has happened."