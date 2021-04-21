The school playground has become a makeshift party venue as pupils joined together to wish the Queen a happy 95th birthday.

In a bid to show Her Majesty they were thinking of her, students at Hodge Clough Junior School near Oldham pulled out all the stops to ensure their best wishes reached all the way to Windsor Castle.

Pupils from Years 2 and 5 donned Union Flag outfits and ate food as they celebrated the longest-reigning monarch.

Pupils were asked what they would get Her Royal Highness for her birthday - with some coming up with some unusual answers:

And it seems some also had some great ideas about how the Queen should spend her birthday:

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 and is the world's oldest living monarch, longest-reigning current monarch, and oldest and longest-serving current head of state.