Police have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of murder after a 23-year-old was stabbed to death in Merseyside.

Connor Dockerty died on Kingsway in Huyton on 19 April from multiple stab wounds. His family have been informed and are being supported by police.

The teenagers, three men, two aged 15 and one aged 14, and a 15 year-old female, are currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Gainer said: "We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and I want to appeal directly to anyone who was on Kingsway at the time this incident happened to contact us.

"If you have CCTV, dashcam or video/mobile footage from the Kingsway or Liverpool Road area at around 8pm on Monday night, please get in touch.”