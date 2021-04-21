Two new 'unexplained cases' of Covid recorded in the Isle of Man

Two new 'unexplained cases' have been recorded in the Isle of Man two days after the government lifted all on-Island restrictions.

The individuals were identified as positive on Tuesday night and are now self-isolating.

Contact tracing started immediately and remains ongoing with additional testing for their close contacts.

The Council of Ministers met on Wednesday morning and will be meeting again at lunchtime to consider any changes to restrictions.

After so many days without cases this has given us cause for concern. It is an important reminder that although we were able to lift legal restrictions on Monday 19 April, we should not think of our situation as back to normal. A global pandemic is still happening around us and we need to maintain the highest levels of vigilance. I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to call 111 if you have any symptoms that could be related to COVID – even if you have been vaccinated. Howard Quayle, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

There are currently seven total active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.