Video from RNLI Fleetwood

A woman and her two dogs had to be rescued by the RNLI after they were cut off by the incoming tide and left stranded in waist deep water.

Anne Brookes was walking her two pets when she found herself surrounded by water on a sandbank with nowhere to go.

Volunteers from Fleetwood RNLI quickly came to her rescue and found her holding dogs Lili Pup and RuffRock in her arms to stay above the rapidly rising water.

I was so relieved to see the RNLI lifeboat. The crew were fantastic with the dogs and we were so grateful to them for picking us up. It was a frightening experience. Anne Brookes

Anne has now joined forced with the lifesaving charity to call on people in the North West to take extra care when visiting the coast as spring tides increase.

Anne was waist deep in water when Fleetwood RNLI arrived. Credit: Fleetwood RNLI

The charity says almost 10% of its lifeboat launches over the past decade have been caused by people getting cut off by the tide - more than double the UK average.

With lifeguards rescuing hundreds more stranded people every year.

The RNLI is now warning people in the North West to take beach safety seriously ahead of some of the highest tides of the year over the coming days.

Spring tide is set to peak on Wednesday 28 April, with tides continuing to build up until then.

The lifesaving charity is urging people to check the weather and tides before visiting the coast.

RNLI Water Safety Lead Chris Cousens says: "RNLI lifeboats around the North west coast are ready to respond to emergency situations, but we are urging people to think very carefully about beach safety.

"People becoming cut off by the tide makes up a greater proportion of lifeguard and lifeboat rescues in the North West than other areas of the UK.

"We’d urge people to think carefully before setting off on a coastal walk, especially during the big spring tides.

"The tide comes in and out twice in each 24 hour period, and while tide times can be accurately predicted, they vary at each location and change each day.

"A beach or coastal area may appear a safe place for a walk, but incoming tide can quickly leave you stranded.

"On bigger tides like we will see in the coming days, places will be cut off by the tide quicker than normal and places usually unaffected by the tide may also be cut off."