Video Report by Ann O'Connor

Meet Mason, the staff in Intensive Care at the Royal Bolton Hospital have and they're delighted, despite the trials of the last year.

The Labrador, Golden retriever-cross belongs to one of the consultants and wanted to cheer up her colleagues as they continue to treat patients with Covid.

The Yellow Labrador Golden Retriever cross had been training to be a guide dog but he was too gentle and not confident enough for the role.

Lots of people have died leaving a big psychological impact on staff well-being. To be able to take Mason in has been invaluable, it’s what the staff really needed. Sarah Thornton, an intensive care consultant in Bolton

Mason playing with staff after a long shift on the Intensive Care Unit

Although Mason will not be able to become a guide dog, he is set to take a different path and will work as a buddy dog for children with vision impairments.