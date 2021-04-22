Eight men sue Man City over Barry Bennell sex abuse

A High Court judge has begun hearing detail of claims brought by eight men who have sued Manchester City for damages after being abused by former scout Barry Bennell.

Mr Justice Cavanagh is overseeing a preliminary High Court hearing online.

A barrister representing the men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, on Thursday told the judge that they wanted damages for "personal injury, loss and damage" caused by abuse committed by Bennell when they were aged between about eight and 16.

Barry Bennell

James Counsell QC said the men claimed that Bennell, who has been convicted of abuse offences and is serving a jail term, was working for Manchester City when they were abused.

He said Bennell had worked as a Manchester City scout and coached and managed "feeder teams" for which the men had played, when boys.

Manchester City denied being "vicariously liable" for the abuse committed by Bennell, Mr Counsell said

Two of the men are also bringing claims against Crewe Alexandra, where Bennell was employed as a youth coach after leaving Manchester City in the mid-1980s. Crewe Alexandra deny they are liable.