'Hero nurse' who faced being struck off cleared after inquiry

A nurse dubbed a 'Corona Hero' who faced being struck off after saving a woman's life has been cleared by an official inquiry.

Leona Harris from Rossendale was praised for her dedication on the frontline but has been part on an NHS investigation over a blood transfusion given in an ambulance in 2017.

The nurse gave blood a woman who was haemorrhaging after losing her baby, but the paper work required had not been taken out of the ambulance with the patient which bosses said breached protocol.

Leona Harris

Mrs Harris who claimed she was bullied by staff lost a disciplinary hearing against East Lancashire Hospitals NHS who asked that Leona be struck off as 'unfit to practice.' They were also pushing for the mum to pay legal fees but have since dropped the claim.

Now, four years on, the Nursing and Midwifery Council concluded Mrs Harris 'undoubtedly acted in the best interests of the patient' and has 'no case to answer'.

A report found an inquiry by the trust did not interview the patient she gave the blood to or speak to 11 witnesses willing to support her bullying claims.

It has been very difficult and isn’t reflective of the culture at the Trust or the positive relationships that exist between colleagues across our sites. This has been particularly evident as we have pulled together as a team in response to the pandemic. “We have followed appropriate processes and note the NMC has decided not to take the referral any further. “A separate employment tribunal brought forward by Mrs Harris found in our favour but we have agreed not to pursue legal costs. Mrs Harris has appealed the decision. East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson

Leona Harris who is now practising in Bury was shortlisted for the Florence Nightingale Nurse of the Year Award and was also selected to take part in the Blackpool Illuminations switch on. She was featured on Granada Reports after raising thousands of pounds for ipads for families to keep in touch with loved ones whilst on Covid wards.