Manchester United fans have entered the club's training ground in a protest against the club's ownership.

At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground. The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site. Manchester United statement

The group, carrying banners calling for the Glazers to leave the club, and for the German 50+1 model to be installed, reportedly demanded to speak to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It's understood Solskjaer spoke with the group alongside Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher and Nemanja Matic.

It comes after Joel Glazer wrote an open letter to fans apologising for the club's plans to enter a breakaway closed-shop European Super League.

In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry. Joel Glazer

Protestors were able to access the first team pitch at Carrington Credit: Red Issue

The incident was first reported by former United fanzine Red Issue's Twitter account.