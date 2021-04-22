Murder investigation launched after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Salford

A murder investigation's been launched after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Salford.

Police were called shortly after 8.15pm on Wednesday 21 April to a report of a stabbing on Peveril Road.

The teenager was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest but died from his injuries.

A short time later, police were called to a second address on Stowell Street after receiving reports that a second 17-year-old boy had suffered stab wounds to his arm.

The 17-year-old had already left the scene, and gone to hospital for treatment.

Officers attended, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and enquiries are on-going.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said:

After such a dreadful incident like this our thoughts are with the family of the young man who lost his life on our streets last night. "These are the very early stages of our investigation but we are working hard to identify the circumstances around what took place. "There will be understandable shock in the community after news of this incident, but we have a large police presence at the scene and I can assure the public we will be doing everything within our power to seek justice for this boy's family. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's Major Incident Team

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 2921 of 21/04/2021. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.