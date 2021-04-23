Cheese-maker says trade deal cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by Tim Scott, ITV News.

A cheese-maker from Cheshire says the post-Brexit trade deal with the UK has led to him losing hundreds of thousands of pounds-worth of business.

The new regulaitons mean Simon Spurell now has to pay for a health certificate for each consignment of cheese he sends to the European Union.

And the cost of that bureaucracy, Simon says, makes trading with Europe financially unviable.

All of a sudden a quarter of a million pounds was completely removed as a potential income for us for this year. Simon Spurrell

Simon runs the Cheshire Cheese Company, based in Macclesfield. He also makes Stilton from a farm in Derbyshire.

He had expected to turn-over business worth £250,000 this year, largely thanks sending his cheese to customers on the continent.

Simon has spoken to the government but claims he was told to look for "emerging markets" like Canada.

But even those areas include expensive import tariffs which, for Simon, means it's just not worth it.

Simon's dilemma caught the public's attention and he has done over 130 interviews for news organisations already this year.

He says he wants to raise awareness of the EU-trade issues facing small businesses like his.

And on Brexit he says "we were completely misled".

Responding to this story a spokesperson for the Department for Food and Rural Affairs said: "We continue to work closely with traders and there is extensive advice available to support businesses as they adjust to the new arrangements."