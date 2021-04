Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Merseyside.

Police were called to Eastbourne Road, Southport, at around 4.50pm on Thursday 22 April where a body was found.A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.A police cordon is currently in place and forensic teams have been working around a blue sheet in the middle of the street.