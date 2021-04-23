Warning to residents after another wildfire takes hold on the moors
Fire fighters are tackling a large wildfire on the Moors at Horwich near Bolton.
They're warning residents and the public to avoid the Red Moss nature reserve area, close to the Middlebrook Shopping Centre, while firefighters are working at the scene.
It's the latest in a series of moorland fires which broke out across the North West yesterday and overnight.
Emergency services were also called to incidents in Burnley, Rossendale and Tintwistle in High Peak.
With warm weather forecast this weekend, fire fighters are reminding people to take extra care when visiting the countryside.
Moorland and wildfires can be started in a number of ways. Sadly, many fires in the countryside are started deliberately, however, some can break out by people being careless with barbecues, campfires or not disposing of cigarettes properly.Our message is strong and clear - never have a barbecue or campfire on the moors or start a fire deliberately. Many people think it’s just the flame from a barbecue that sets the moorland on fire, but it’s actually the heat from the disposable barbecue that often sets peat and dry moorland alight.
Fire Service advice when out enjoying the countryside or moors:
Never take a barbecue on the moors or to the countryside - it poses a huge risk of fire, is a risk to the environment and ties up our firefighters who may be needed for other serious incidents
Always extinguish your cigarette and any other smoking materials properly. Never throw your cigarette butt out of your car window - it could ruin whole fields of crops
Don't leave bottles or glass in woodlands. Sunlight shining through the glass can start large fires. Take them home or put them in the waste or recycling bin
Never start a fire of any kind - it may seem a good idea at the time, but a fire in the open can easily get out of control
Keep children away from matches and cigarettes and open fires
If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately. Don't attempt to tackle fires that can't be put out with a bucket of water. Leave the area as soon as possible and dial 999
If you witness illegal activity report it to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111