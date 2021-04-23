Warning to residents after another wildfire takes hold on the moors

Fire fighters are tackling a large wildfire on the Moors at Horwich near Bolton.

They're warning residents and the public to avoid the Red Moss nature reserve area, close to the Middlebrook Shopping Centre, while firefighters are working at the scene.

It's the latest in a series of moorland fires which broke out across the North West yesterday and overnight.

Emergency services were also called to incidents in Burnley, Rossendale and Tintwistle in High Peak.

With warm weather forecast this weekend, fire fighters are reminding people to take extra care when visiting the countryside.

Moorland and wildfires can be started in a number of ways. Sadly, many fires in the countryside are started deliberately, however, some can break out by people being careless with barbecues, campfires or not disposing of cigarettes properly.Our message is strong and clear - never have a barbecue or campfire on the moors or start a fire deliberately. Many people think it’s just the flame from a barbecue that sets the moorland on fire, but it’s actually the heat from the disposable barbecue that often sets peat and dry moorland alight. Paul Duggan, Head of Prevention for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews battle a wildfire in Dovestones. Credit: GMFRS

Fire Service advice when out enjoying the countryside or moors: