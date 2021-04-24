A group of young people in Bolton are launching a campaign to bring an end to period poverty.

Youth Leads UK want to highlight its impact on education and mental health.

Every month a significant number of young girls are missing days at school because of the cost of sanitary products.

The charity says there's still a stigma around menstruation and more needs to be done to change attitudes.

It's not right that girls miss school or seeing their friends because they can't afford period products. This survey will help us understand how we can help create a world where we can Be Period Proud. Emma Fletcher, 21

Young people packing self-care packs Credit: Youth Leads UK

The charity is launching a survey to give 12 to 19-year-olds the chance to tell decision-makers what a world where everyone can Be Period Proud looks like. They're also providing free self-care packs to those who need them.

The campaign comes as only 40% of schools and colleges have signed up to the government scheme offering free period products, and young people have found it challenging to speak up if they're having trouble accessing period products.

Sanitary products that will be available in self-care packs Credit: Youth Leads UK

The Be Period Proud campaign is looking for people who experience periods to fill in the survey here to find out what they think about accessing period products and the stigma on talking about periods.

The young people behind the Be Period Proud campaign will take the survey results to key decision-makers such as headteachers and politicians, including the Mayor of Greater Manchester and the Minister for Women and Equalities.

Inside a self-care pack Credit: Youth Leads UK

Saeed Atcha MBE DL, CEO of Youth Leads UK, said: "We don't want a world where young people who experience periods have to worry about affording them. It's fantastic that the government now provides free products, but the take-up isn't there, and we need to encourage it. We're also hearing that young people are understandably not comfortable in asking for the products. Our volunteers want to find out why to recommend improvements in the long-term and provide self-care packs to help in the short term. This is wonderful social action."

To order a self-care pack - click here

