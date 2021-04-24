Hundreds of Manchester United fans have gathered outside Old Trafford this afternoon to protest against the owners.

Supporters carrying banners, along with green and yellow smoke bombs, displayed their anger at the Glazer family.

It follows the debacle of the European Super League earlier this week. Joel Glazer had been named European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, but he apologised on Wednesday in a letter to Manchester United fans after the club pulled out of the plans the day before.

Some fans have climbed the Holy Trinity statue and wrapped a 'Glazers Out' scarf around it. Credit: MEN Syndication

Fans are chanting 'Glazers' Out' with many amongst the crowd also wearing scarves with the hashtag #GlazersOut on them.Some fans have climbed the Holy Trinity statue and wrapped a 'Glazers Out' scarf around it.

At present there is said to be a limited police presence but a riot van is parked up close to the ground.