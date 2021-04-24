Police have launched a manhunt after a 14-year-old girl was drapped into bushes and raped near a park in Wigan.

The victim was targeted as she walked on open land to the south of Westleigh Park in Leigh, on Thursday afternoon.

She has shown immense bravery in recounting a very detailed description of the offender and we are hopeful someone may recognise the person described. Superintendent Mark Kenny, Greater Manchester Police

The offender is described as white, 6ft, aged about 20 and with green eyes. He is said to have a southern accent and a black tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police say the male, who struck between 4pm and 5.30pm was wearing a black Covid mask, a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms with white stripes.

He was also wearing green trainers with a grey trim near the sole and black laces, and brown/green camouflage gloves with bobble grips on the palms.

Police say offender is described as white, 6ft, aged about 20 and with green eyes. He is said to have a southern accent and a black tattoo on the right side of his neck. Credit: PA

Superintendent Mark Kenny, of Greater Manchester Police, said:

"The girl is receiving care from specialist officers while we investigate this terrifying attack. Our thoughts are with her and her family.

"She has shown immense bravery in recounting a very detailed description of the offender and we are hopeful someone may recognise the person described.

"This attack occurred in daylight hours and there are many homes and businesses along roads accessing Westleigh Park and fields.

"We ask people in those areas, and the areas surrounding, to review any CCTV or dashcam footage they may have. You may have captured the offender on camera and be able to give us valuable information about his direction of travel.

"I would like to reassure the community that we have a number of officers working on this case. In addition we have additional patrols in the area of the incident.

"We are committed to tracing the person responsible for this dreadful crime and people in the area may notice an ongoing police presence while further inquiries are conducted."

We ask people in those areas, and the areas surrounding, to review any CCTV or dashcam footage they may have. You may have captured the offender on camera and be able to give us valuable information about his direction of travel. Superintendent Mark Kenny, Greater Manchester Police

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7251 quoting incident 1033 of 23/04/21. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111