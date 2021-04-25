Bomb squad called to Stockport over suspected hand grenade

Bomb disposal experts were called out to an area of Stockport after a 'suspected hand grenade' was discovered.

An area near St Martin's Road in Marple has been cordoned off for several hours. Police say the call came in at around 11.30am this morning. The A626 Station Road through Marple is among several roads in the area that is currently closed.

Police were called at around 11.30am on Sunday 25 April 2021 to a report of a suspected historic hand grenade being found in the canal off St Martin's Road, Marple, Stockport. Bomb Disposal officers are due to make an assessment of the device. Road closures are in place in the area. Greater Manchester police spokesperson

No homes have been evacuated.