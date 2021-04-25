A French bulldog puppy taken during a burglary has been found "safe and well", police said.

Raiders made off with 12-week old Leo after they forced their way into a house in Accrington, Lancashire, armed with a knife and demanded watches and chains.

Items of jewellery and a watch were also stolen from the address in Spencer Street at about 5.20am on Saturday.

Lancashire Police later said that following enquiries the puppy was found and reunited with his owner.

The force said a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Accrington, and a 22-year-old man from Dukinfield in Cheshire, who were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, all remain in custody.

Police believe the incident may be linked to another in Accrington on Saturday morning. They were called to Burnley Road at 10:12am following reports five men were trying to force their way into a house. When officers arrived it was discovered a man had been assaulted, suffering injuries to his leg and jaw.

Three men and a boy have been arrested in connection with that incident on suspicion of GBH and all remain in custody.

They are two 21-year-old men from Accrington, a 27-year-old man from Church and a 17-year-old boy from Rishton.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anybody with information about either incident to get in touch.

Det Insp Darren Irving, of East CID, said: “I would like to thank everybody who shared and supported our earlier appeal and I am pleased to say the puppy has been found safe.

“We are still appealing for anybody with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help us with our investigation into the incidents in Spencer Street and Burnley Road to get in touch.”