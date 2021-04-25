Long walk down for Blackpool thrill seekers as 'The Big One' stops 200ft up

Thrill seekers at Blackpool Pleasure Beach faced a nervous walk down from the iconic Big One rollercoaster after it broke down this afternoon.

Riders were reportedly helped by staff who guided passengers down to safety which took around 45 minutes. Images of the rescue have been shared on social media. It's not yet known what caused the ride to stop.

OMG. Big one stopped right at top today 12ish and the staff had to walk every one down safely. Well done "Think I would have been really scared. Then it was sent round the track empty a few times then we walked home bit of excitement. All worked out ok. Social media poster

The rollercoaster opened in 1994 and was the tallest, steepest roller coaster in the world and is 213m high at the peak.