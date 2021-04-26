play-icon Created with Sketch.

When the country went into its first lockdown, the authorities were forced to think about those who couldn't shut themselves away in the safety of their own homes.

The Everyone In scheme gave rough sleepers shelter in hotels and other emergency accommodation during the pandemic.

Most towns and cities in the north west will have seen people moving off the street and in to temporary accommodation.

In Liverpool, Piotr Urbowski was one of those to benefit from the changing circumstances.

"The situation helped me and many homeless people," he told me. "When they took me from the streets, I still drank. I still had my problems. But after a few weeks, a few months you start to think... you don't want to go back."

Piotr left his native Poland over 10 years ago and put down roots on Merseyside, settling into a relationship and working in a full-time job.

However, he lost everything because of his problem with alcohol and he was soon begging.

He spent six years sleeping rough.

According to Crisis, about 200,000 people experienced severe homelessness in England last year.

The charity says that number was down by about 20,000 because of the effects of the emergency measures in response to the pandemic.

In Liverpool, over 550 single people at risk of sleeping rough were given emergency Covid-secure accommodation.

The City Council's website says it continues to offer help and support and makes sure that safe and appropriate solutions are given to everyone who needs it.

It received funding to create new tenancies and support people who would find it difficult to find a home.

Peter Urbowski in his new kitchen Credit: Riverside

Now Piotr, 40, has his own one-bedroom house and is getting his life back on track.

"It's time really to start thinking. I lost more than few friends on the streets, always actually that was (because of) drugs or alcohol. Then you start thinking; time to do something."

His home is one of 10 properties which have been converted by social housing and homelessness services provider Riverside.

It is combining the grant funding with its own investment to turn the two-bedroom terraces into much-needed one-bed homes.

Orina Hall manages homeless services in Liverpool for the organisation.

This helps single people have accommodation of their own. There is a charge for the extra bedroom in social housing. It makes it ideal to have one-bedroom housing as accommodation for rough sleepers. Building confidence and self-esteem is so important. Having a house to call home is so essential. It's a basic need. Once you have a property, the support around him can be provided. Orina Hall

Tenants will get wide-ranging support from help with utility bills, getting new furniture and appliances connected, help with social security benefits and sustaining their tenancy.

Joe Schofield says he is a "lot happier" since moving in Credit: ITV Granada

The Next Steps Accommodation Programme is also helping Joe Schofield from Aigburth.

He has had mental health issues and periods sofa surfing and sleeping rough.

He said social justice charity Nacro turned his life around but living with others in supported accommodation could undo any progress he made.

You've got people knocking every five minutes. When you're sorted and you've got people coming in who haven't got their life sorted, it's hard not to mix with them. That's why I moved on. Joe Schofield

Joe has also moved in to a newly-converted home and he is thrilled to be allowed to live there with his dog.

He will stay for up to three years.

"It's such a big weight off my shoulders. It's lovely. There's a nice spacious living room, a big kitchen, little back yard and I've got the park 30 seconds away from me. It's brilliant for the dog.

"I'm 29 now, so you need to take responsibility for yourself. With the house now, I think I'm that I'm on a good track now. I'm not gonna go back into them situations where I had put myself into, basically. I am quite proud of myself to be honest."

Sadly homelessness remains a big problem and the causes are multiple and complex.

Joe and Piotr are grateful for the help they have received but they were the lucky ones.

Many people remain without a roof over their head and for some the pandemic has served only to make matters worse.

However, Orina Hall says there is a "will and desire" to end homelessness in Liverpool.

Riverside has now launched a similar scheme in Rochdale.

Orina now wants more funding to give more people the chance to turn their lives around.