Five million vaccinations in the NW - a massive milestone on the road to recovery
Video report by Lise McNally
It is a massive milestone - the NHS has now given FIVE MILLION vaccines in the North West.
A testament to the NHS and an army of volunteers who have come forward to support the mass vaccination programme.
As far as the North West is concerned, it began just before Christmas in Salford with 86 year old Ted Jones becoming the first person in the region to get a jab.
Since then, clinics have popped up in doctors' surgeries, pharmacies, mosques and even buses, targeting areas in Bolton where the take up rate has been low.
To date, there have been more than three and a half million first doses , almost one and a half million second doses, and an overall number that's now passed the five million mark.
I've hardly been out for several months. If I could have done a cartwheel I would have done a cartwheel but I'm quite happy to put one foot in front of the other and be very cheerful to go out in the fresh air today in the sunshine
Professor Dominic Harrison, is the director of public health for Blackburn with Darwen, which has suffered some of the worst infection rates in our region throughout the pandemic.
He said this was a 'proud day' and an important milestone but urged caution too.
Prof Harrison urged people to speak to their GP if they had concerns about taking the vaccine. He said any suggestion the vaccine can cause fertility issues is a 'myth' and there is no evidence to support that.
We don't have to look far to see what happens when you lose capacity to control the spread. In India we've seen a failure to manage the risk of transmission and a low rate of vaccination and that is a tragic lesson to the world