Video report by Lise McNally

It is a massive milestone - the NHS has now given FIVE MILLION vaccines in the North West.

A testament to the NHS and an army of volunteers who have come forward to support the mass vaccination programme.

As far as the North West is concerned, it began just before Christmas in Salford with 86 year old Ted Jones becoming the first person in the region to get a jab.

86 year old Ted Jones making vaccine history in the NW Credit: ITV Granada

Since then, clinics have popped up in doctors' surgeries, pharmacies, mosques and even buses, targeting areas in Bolton where the take up rate has been low.

To date, there have been more than three and a half million first doses , almost one and a half million second doses, and an overall number that's now passed the five million mark.

Patient at the Totally Wicked stadium in St Helens describing her relief at getting a vaccine and wanting to do a cartwheel Credit: ITV Granada

I've hardly been out for several months. If I could have done a cartwheel I would have done a cartwheel but I'm quite happy to put one foot in front of the other and be very cheerful to go out in the fresh air today in the sunshine Patient at St Helens vaccine centre

Professor Dominic Harrison, is the director of public health for Blackburn with Darwen, which has suffered some of the worst infection rates in our region throughout the pandemic.

He said this was a 'proud day' and an important milestone but urged caution too.

Prof Harrison urged people to speak to their GP if they had concerns about taking the vaccine. He said any suggestion the vaccine can cause fertility issues is a 'myth' and there is no evidence to support that.