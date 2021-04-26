Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has declared a Major Incident at a landfill site on Pilsworth Road in Bury.

A section of household waste measuring 150m x 100m started burning at roughly 00.15am on Monday 26 April.

The amount of smoke, along with the location of the incident which is adjacent to Junction 3 of the M66, prompted GMFRS to declare the Major Incident.

Fire crews from 10 fire stations are currently tackling the blaze.

Conditions are not easy – the surface, around the size of a football pitch, is uneven under foot and there is a significant amount of smoke at the site. Paul Duggan, Area Manager and Head of Prevention and GMFRS,

Firefighters are using heavy machinery, hoses and breathing apparatus to direct water onto the burning material.

The fire fighters have been tackling the blaze for seven hours and the smoke plume can be seen from miles around.

Residents in the area have been asked to keep their doors and windows close.

GMFRS say it will remain at the scene of this fire throughout the day.