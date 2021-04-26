A mum-of-two, from Liverpool, who had to pawn her late husband's racing bike during the Covid-19 pandemic is appealing for help to get it back.

Karen Mottram, pawned the bike for six months after struggling financially during the early part of the pandemic, the plan was to buy it back as soon as possible.

The 53-year-old only recently got together enough cash to buy back the vintage blue Faggin cycle after restarting work but when she got in touch with Cash Converters, on London Road in Liverpool city centre, she was devastated to learn the bike had been sold.

This bike is older than our children, it holds a lot of happy memories. He had other bikes come and go over the years but this one was part of him – this bike was him. Karen Mottram

Tony, who was a very fit cyclist, had no symptoms of a tumour until he collapsed in June 2014. He received the results of a biopsy on his 52nd birthday and died 19 days later Credit: Liverpool Echo

The bike was the pride and joy of her husband Tony who died suddenly in 2014, aged 52, from an aggressive brain tumour.

Tony bought the bike in Hamburg in 1981, and it holds huge sentimental value for his family, but money was so tight in 2020, pawning it for a six month period felt like Karen's only option.

The mum-of-two got £400 when she pawned it, on the understanding she would need to pay £650 to get it back but the expiry date passed for Karen to pay.

Cash Converters claimed they wrote to Mrs Mottram to inform her the bike would go up for general sale, but she says she never received any correspondence.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

This is the only thing I had that was a major part of him and while I still had the bike, I still had him so to speak. Karen Mottram

Cash Converters sold the bike last week, but were unable to tell Mrs Mottram who purchased it, or for how much.Tony, who was a very fit cyclist, had no symptoms of a tumour until he collapsed in June 2014. He received the results of a biopsy on his 52nd birthday and died 19 days later.

The Faggin bike has blue tyres and rims, and white or black handlebar tape.

Tony was a survivor of the Hillsborough tragedy and had previously trained for a marathon bike challenge to raise money for cancer charities.If you know what happened to Tony's bike please email here.