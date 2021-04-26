Hero bin crew rescue man from burning house

Three binmen from Greater Manchester have been hailed heroes after they entered a burning house to rescue a man unable to escape the flames.

Lee Hewitt, Anthony Hibbert and Stephen Rhodes were doing their rounds in Ashton, Tameside, last week when they noticed smoke pouring out of a house.

The crew rushed to the rear of the home to investigate and found the back door had been left ajar.

When the trio pushed it open, they found a man who had collapsed on the floor, suffering from smoke inhalation and struggling to breathe.

The brave trio carried the man to safety, calling the emergency services to alert them to the blaze, before evacuating a family from the house next door.

The crew’s swift and brave actions most probably saved this man’s life. Their selfless dedication is a reflection of how our frontline staff are an integral part of the community, often going above and beyond their roles to make a positive difference to local people’s lives. They make me feel very proud of our colleagues. Ian Saxon, director of operations and neighbourhoods at Tameside Council

After being alerted to the incident, three fire engines from Stalybridge, Mossley and Ashton-under-Lyne stations rushed to the scene.

When they got there, they discovered a sofa on the ground floor of the house alight and used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel, and a pop up pool, to extinguish the blaze.

Crews also used a positive pressure ventilation fan, a Honeywell gas detector, and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the flames and check for fire spread.

They spent two hours and thirty five minutes on scene, whilst North West Ambulance Service treated the resident for smoke inhalation.

This incident could have had deadly consequences if it were not for the quick thinking of the bin crew on that morning. Not only did they help the resident from the property but by alerting us to the fire we were able to respond quickly and extinguish the fire before more damage was done. Phil Nelson, Greater Manchester Fire Service

Mr Nelson added: "If you do come across a fire at home, remember to get out, stay out and call 999 – don't try to tackle the fire yourself."This incident is a reminder that we all need to be careful at home and consider what we can do to keep ourselves safe from fire, such as installing smoke alarms throughout our properties."