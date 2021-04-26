Man jailed for beating motorist in an unprovoked attack
A man has been jailed after attacking a driver inside his own car in a ‘shocking’ assault in Rochdale.
Kyle Binns, 18, pulled up alongside the man in the front passenger seat of a black car in Rochdale and shouted at the victim, who then wound his car window down in order to hear him.
The footage shows the 18 year old punching the 26 year old motorist repeatedly, hitting the side of his head several times. Another man joined him, opening the driver’s side of the door, and also assaulting the man.However, Binns had unknowingly dropped his phone, which was picked up by the victim and handed to the police and that helped to track him down.
He pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court and ordered to pay the victim £200 in compensation.
I want to thank the victim for coming forward and assisting with our investigation, and hope that seeing Binns put behind bars provides a sense of comfort. There is no place for violence within our community, and I also hope this provides some reassurance to the people of Rochdale that GMP will do all it can to bring those who believe they are above the law to justice.