A man has been jailed after attacking a driver inside his own car in a ‘shocking’ assault in Rochdale.

Kyle Binns, 18, pulled up alongside the man in the front passenger seat of a black car in Rochdale and shouted at the victim, who then wound his car window down in order to hear him.

A thug has been jailed for a sickening attack on a motorist in Rochdale Credit: MEN

The footage shows the 18 year old punching the 26 year old motorist repeatedly, hitting the side of his head several times. Another man joined him, opening the driver’s side of the door, and also assaulting the man.However, Binns had unknowingly dropped his phone, which was picked up by the victim and handed to the police and that helped to track him down.

He pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court and ordered to pay the victim £200 in compensation.