22 victims of the Manchester Arena Attack Credit: Family photos

A British Transport Police chief superintendent has told the inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing it is a "matter of regret" that he did not communicate with other emergency services commanders.

Chief Superintendent Allan Gregory was the silver commander for British Transport Police (BTP) following the terrorist attack on May 22 2017.

Mr Gregory, who was based in the control room in Birmingham on the night, accepted he did not speak to silver commanders from the fire service or ambulance service during the incident.

An absolute point of learning for me is that I didn't do that. That's a matter of regret that I should have been more diligent about reaching out to the fire service silver and the ambulance service silver and having conversations. Allan Gregory, British Transport Police

Mr Gregory said another "source of regret" was that he called Superintendent Kyle Gordon who lived in Blackpool and asked him to attend the scene as a bronze commander.

The inquiry heard Mr Gordon arrived at the arena some time after 1am, almost two hours after Mr Gregory called him at 11.12pm to ask him to make his way there.

Emergency services at the Arena in Manchester in the aftermath of the suicide bomb attack Credit: PA

Mr Gregory said he was not made aware that GMP had declared Operation Plato, a pre-planned response to what they believed was a marauding terrorist firearms attack.

He told the inquiry he would have expected to have been informed.

I honestly do not think that I could ever have been adequately prepared for the challenges of that night. Allan Gregory, BTP

When asked if he had been adequately trained for the incident, he said:

"In terms of the sheer scale of events, the sheer amount of information coming at you in different order and the sheer tragedy, no."

Emergency response in May 2017 after the suicide bomb attck Credit: ITV Granada

The inquiry is looking at events before, during and after the suicide bombing by Salman Abedi, 22, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.