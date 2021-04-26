A motorist was stopped by police for using a mobile phone and making a cup of tea while driving.Officers from the North West Motorway Police made the discovery after they initially pulled over a driver who had been seen using a mobile phone on the M62.When the driver pulled over on the hard shoulder, officers noticed that the motorist had been trying to make a cup of tea while driving.

In a Tweet the police said: "We couldn't believe this one! #MC21 stopped a vehicle on M62 for the driver using their mobile phone whilst driving.

"When he stopped the car, he noticed the driver was also in the process of making a cup of tea!! Needless to say, a Traffic Offence Report was issued. "

The tweet prompted a stream of comments in reply - including Twitter user Tim Holt who said: "That takes the biscuit".