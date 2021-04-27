An inquest has heard that a grieving brother whose mental health 'took a dramatic turn for the worse' when his sister was killed by a dangerous driver was found dead on a golf course.

Stephen Thurm died at Dunham Forest Golf Club and Country Club in Altrincham on 5 February 2020.

An inquest into his death heard the 32-year-old had suffered with depression and anxiety since adolescence.

But when his sister Helena, 25, was knocked down and killed while crossing the road in June 2016 his mental health deteriorated significantly.

Siblings Stephen and Helena, who both suffered from depression, had a 'suicide pact'.

The driver of the car that killed Helena, Glenn Wall, was later jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

The inquest heard that Stephen and Helena, who also suffered from depression, had a 'suicide pact'.

In December 2016 Stephen attempted to take his own life by taking a 'substantial overdose' in the Hilton hotel in Manchester City centre.

The attempt left him in an induced coma and when he recovered he was sectioned.It was one of several times he was detained under Mental Health Act in the following years.

He was withdrawn, he isolated himself a lot more, he was aggressive, he was angry... he just seemed to lose his zest for life. Sandra Thurm, Stephen's mum

After being sectioned Stephen was placed under the care of mental health professionals and prescribed anti-depressants.

But despite treatment his mental health continued to deteriorate, with episodes of 'manic' and 'paranoid' behaviour.Stephen was placed in the 'Red Zone' which meant he received up to three 'contacts' from the mental health team per day.

But the inquest heard he was reluctant to engage with psychological treatment and would often not take his full dose of medication.

However Stephen's mum Sandra Thurm, a former district nurse, expressed concerns aboutthe care Stephen was receiving.

A post-mortem examination report gave Stephen’s cause of death as hanging.The inquest at Stockport coroners' court is what's known as an 'Article 2' hearing. It means it can examine whether any arm of the state breached its duty to protect Stephen's right to life.

The hearing is scheduled to last for three days.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is out there.

You can call: