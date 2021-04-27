Family members, partners and home owners will be allowed to visit the Isle of Man for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic from Saturday 1 May.

Arrivals will be required to self-isolate for seven days, with an additional three days of 'modified isolation'.

Negative PCR tests will also be required during the isolation period.

This new change will see the Isle of Man border level drop from level 4 to level 3 within the borders framework.Further details for clarification are expected to be announced during a press briefing on Thursday 29 May.

Travel into the island has been closed to the majority of non-residents since March 2020.

There are currently no on-Island Covid restrictions in the Isle of Man after the Island exited its third lockdown on Monday 19 April.

Social distancing and mandatory face coverings are therefore no longer required.

AN UPDATED EXIT STRATEGY

In an updated 'exit strategy' document, the Manx government have set three target dates to begin easing restrictions on the border.

The ultimate aim is to allow unrestricted travel into the Isle of Man from June 28.

MAY 1

Level 3 borders.

14 day isolation, with 'modified isolation' for second week.

Changes are subject to UK infections remaining below 100 in 100,000 for 7 days.

MAY 29

Level 2 borders.

Isolation to be reviewed.

Changes are subject to UK vaccination, infection and variants.

JUNE 28

Level 1 borders.

Traffic light system matching UK.

Manx border force in place to manage scale of people entering.

Changes are subject to UK vaccination, infection and variants.

The target dates are when people can begin to apply to enter the Isle of Man and not necessarily dates visitors can start to enter.

NEW 'UNEXPLAINED CASES'

The Isle of Man Government plan to ease restrictions on the borders, despite continued evidence of 'unexplained cases'.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle said due to the continued progress with the vaccination rollout the Island is still in a "positive position" to make changes.

94% of people who are classed as vulnerable have received at least one jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

13 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

Two people are also being treated for the virus in hospital and there is one person in ICU.

Full case number statistics can be found here.