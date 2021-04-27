Former footballer Robbie Savage has unveiled his new foundation created to give children access to grassroots football.

Savage, who is Head of Football at Macclesfield FC, says his community-based company will provide free football coaching sessions for all primary school children.

Video: Robbie Savage chatting live on Granada Reports with Tim Scott

The training will be offered at Macclesfield's Moss Rose stadium before plans will be put in place to role the scheme out across the country.

Training will be run by the local community and dedicated volunteers.

It will be dedicated to deliver my passionate belief that all youngsters should be able to access free grassroots football regardless of their background or ability, with the aim that no child should be disadvantaged. Robbie Savage

HOW TO PARTICIPATE?

The sessions are aimed at those aged between five and 12

They will run on Tuesday evenings at the ground between 1600-1830.

Players will also have the opportunity to attend educational classes and homework clubs, and can compete in a new Saturday Community League.

Savage added: "They will play under the banner of The Savage Foundation and will be provided with their own stylish kit to wear as part of this unique offering.

"Not only that, any youngster who participates in the exciting new league will also receive a complimentary ticket to watch the First Team in action."