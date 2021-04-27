Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in the Isle of Man will now be required to self-isolate for 10 days, instead of 14.

Leaving isolation within the time frame is subject to a negative Covid test taken on day 9 of self-isolation.

The same isolation time applies to anyone in the same household as the individual who has tested positive.

Those who do not wish to take a test will be required to remain in self-isolation for a total of 21 days.

These same rules apply to high risk contacts (HRC) who live in a different household to those testing positive.

Anyone who is currently self-isolating for 14 days after testing positive for the virus can leave their isolation on day 10, providing they test negative on day nine.

The same applies to those who live with someone who has tested positive, and those who are a high risk contact of someone who has Covid-19.

These changes reflect our new approach of adjusting to living in a world with the virus instead of seeking to eliminate it completely, as increasingly we have a well advanced vaccination programme and a rapid decline in case numbers in the UK. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The Covid-19 Response Team will be contacting those affected by the change and issuing modified direction notices.

Those who have travelled into the Isle of Man are still required to isolate for 21 days, or 14 days subject to a negative test result.

Changes to these rules are to be announced on Thursday 29 April as the Isle of Man prepares to move from level 4 to level 3 in the borders framework.