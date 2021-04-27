A 15-year-old boy has died after being knocked off his bike by a car on the Wirral.

The boy was hit at around 9:45pm on Manor Drive in Upton on Monday 26 April, he was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

The car, described as a silver SUV, failed to stop at the scene.

Police say the boy's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 22 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Merseyside Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Road closures remain in place in the area and an investigation is underway.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to call (0151) 777 5747, with reference 21000266987.