Police are hunting a group of youths who pushed a pensioner into a river as he sat near the water's edge.

The 74 year old was on the bank of the River Mersey near Wharf Street, Warrington on Sunday 25 April when he was pushed from behind by the teenagers between 2.30 and 3.00pm.

Officers say two or three youths caused him to fall into the water before running away from him laughing.

Police say the man banged and cut his head during the incident.

He was pulled out of the river by two women who were passing by.

The pensioner managed to walked home and inform his family who reported the assault to the police.

This was a shocking and upsetting incident which has understandably left the gentleman shaken. Sgt Mark Spaven, Warrington Local Policing Unit

Officers say enquiries to find those responsible are ongoing.

They have also launched an appeal to find the two passersby who came to the man's aid.