The family of a teenager who died after being knocked off his bike in Wirral say he was a "funny, kind and sensitive boy."

15 year old Jack Jones from Woodchurch, Birkenhead died in hospital following the collision on Manor Drive, Upton on Monday evening.

A car, described as a silver SUV, failed to stop at the scene.

Jack's family, who have been supported by specially trained police officers, have written a tribute to him.

Jack was a funny, kind and sensitive boy. He loved being with friends and outdoors, just hanging out, being a typical 15-year-old boy. He will be hugely missed by everybody, and he was very much loved by all. We all love you very much, Jack, you will always be in our heart and thoughts xx. Family triibute

Jack's family have asked for privacy as they grieve for their loss.

Meanwhile, two men remain in police custody.

A 22 year old from Wirral is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 48 year old from Birkenhead was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.