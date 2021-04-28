Knowsley Safari hope love is in the air with new tiger's arrival

Video report by Paul Crone

There are just 550 Amur tigers left living in the wild. So the arrival of six-year-old Miron is an important moment at Knowsley Safari.

Miron is part of an international breeding programme to try to help save the species, formerly known as Siberian tigers, from extinction.

It is hoped that Miron will mate with female Sinda.

In the wild, Amur tigers, formerly known as Siberian tigers, are found in Northeast China and the Russian Far East.

If Miron becomes a dad, it gives the species a fighting chance of eventually flourishing in its natural habitat.