Members of Manchester's indian community have been describing the desperate situation for their relatives in India.

India has surpassed the bleak milestone of 200,000 recorded Covid-19 deaths, but there are fears the figure could be much higher.

The country is in the grip of a lethal wave in Covid infections leaving its health care system on the brink of collapse, after a devastating surge of new infections tearing through dense cities and rural areas.

While India may be thousands of miles away from Manchester, families in the North West are worried about their relatives' situation.

Indu Seth is the president of the Radha Krishna Mandir Hindu temple in Withington. She has lots of cousins living in India and says her son-in-law's family are still fighting Covid.

Scenes of people begging for oxygen have shocked the world.

The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is facing a chronic shortage of space on its intensive care wards.

Hospitals are experiencing oxygen shortages and many people are being forced to turn to makeshift facilities for mass burials and cremations as the country’s funeral services have become overwhelmed.

The oldest Hindu temple in Manchester would normally be packed with a congregation of more than 300 people. But now they must rely on the internet for a virtual prayer.

Krishan Joshi is a priest at Radha Krishna Mandir. He says he is being asked by members of the church to pray for relatives in India.

The UK's first Covid aid arrived in India today, including 100 ventilators and many medical supplies.

But Wigan MP and shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy is calling on the government to do more to help.

Volunteers for charity Sewa International are coordinating on the ground support for the impact of Covid in India. To donate to Sewa UK's fundraising appeal, click here.