Guests at a pilot business event were told they do not need to wear a face covering or practice social distancing while meeting in person.

The Good Business Festival's trial in Liverpool was part of a government programme researching how to get audiences back safely to big events as restrictions are gradually eased.

Organisers said attendees, who must first have received a negative Covid test result, were playing a vital role in the study which may support the reopening of live events and venues.

Data from the event could have a bearing on how many different venues - from major sport stadiums to theatres, live music spaces, wedding venues to conference centres - could operate this summer.

The pilot, called Change Business for Good, included an insight into what the world might look like in the coming years after Covid.

Change Business for Good will mark the start of our return to normal life, with consumers and leaders coming together to explore the powerful potential of businesses to improve lives, deliver meaningful change and realise a purpose beyond profit. Wayne Hemingway MBE, Creative Director

One of the Covid testing sites at ACC Liverpool Credit: Good Business Festival

Under festival rules, attendees must live in the Liverpool City Region and have received a negative Lateral Flow Test the day before the event from a testing centre.

As part of the scientific study, there was no requirement to wear a face covering or practice social distancing during the event inside the waterfront Arena and Convention Centre.

However guests have been asked to take a PCR test at home on the day of the event and also five days after the event.

A vision of the future? Crowds are welcomed to the trial event Credit: Good Business Festival

Speakers included tourism minister Nigel Huddleston, the founder of Northern Power Women Simone Roche MBE and Felicia Odamtten, the founder of The Black Economists Network.

As the first live, in-person business event that has taken place in the UK this year - this is an important landmark in the recovery of the sector from the pandemic - and everyone involved should feel proud about the part they are playing. Nigel Huddleston MP, Tourism Minister

The festival featured discussions about how health, growth and social recovery are intrinsically linked to business as the country moves out of lockdown.

It also examined how firms can drive future success while ensuring they contribute towards improving the environment, reducing inequality and ‘levelling-up’ regions.

When we think about the kind of world we want to live in and the ‘way’ we want to live, the crisis has allowed us to take stock of our situation and make considered decisions. In the Liverpool City Region, we're committed to building the fairest, greenest, and most inclusive economy in the UK. Claire McColgan MBE, Director of Culture Liverpool

The government says findings from the pilot events will be reported to the Prime Minister to feed into wider discussions around Step 4 of the lockdown restrictions.

The Good Business Festival's main event is due to take place Wednesday 7 - Friday 9 July at venues across the Liverpool City Region.