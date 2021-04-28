Video report by Victoria Grimes:

Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was deliberately kicked into the River Mersey in Cheshire, watched by a gang of laughing youths.

A mobile phone image was filmed just before the attack. It shows one of the youths about to launch the kick that sent the elderly victim face first into the water.

It was sheer luck that the incident in Warrington, was witnessed by two passing schoolgirls who managed to help him to safety.

The man was badly shaken and walked home wet and freezing cold.

A 15 year old has been arrested by officers.

This was a shocking and upsetting incident which has understandably left the gentleman shaken. Sgt Mark Spaven, Warrington Local Policing Unit

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.