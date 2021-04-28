Police search former home of mum who disappeared more than 50 years ago

Forensic officers are searching the former home of a woman who vanished in north Manchester 52 years ago.Isabella Skelton- known as Izzy - left the family home in Crumpsall on 6 June 1969 and never returned.She was 35 at the time of her disappearance and would now be 87.Last summer detectives released a special computer generated image to show how Isabella might look today.

Isabella Skelton age progression image Credit: MEN Media

Her daughter, Linda Chapman, has never given up hope that she will find her mum.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed that specialist officers are working at the address where Isabella was last known to have lived before she went missing in order to “exhaust every potential line of enquiry”.The current occupants of the address have no link to Isabella or her family and have been temporarily relocated, police said said.Detective Inspector Claire Moss, who is leading the search for Isabella, said: “Isabella's family continue to seek answers to her disappearance over 50 years ago and I want to reassure the local community that our work in the next weeks is purely to try and aid our investigation.”Speaking when the age progression image of her mum was released last year, Linda said: “I just want to know, one way or another."

Linda - who lives in Whitefield - said the hardest part about having a missing mother is knowing that she has missed so many significant milestones.Speaking last Christmas, Linda said: “She was lovely. When she went it was awful. Really terrible."

Linda Chapman Credit: MEN Media

I think of her every day. And every time June 6 comes around I know. I don’t need to write it down - I know how I feel. I have never stopped thinking about her. She has missed so much - my wedding, all those Christmases, my daughter’s wedding, the grandchildren. I have missed her. She’s really missed by her family. Linda Chapman