Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied a charge he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards a woman including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse, a court heard.

Wales manager Giggs, 47, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm to the woman at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of another female during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.

Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 26 May.

His conditions of bail are he must not contact either woman or go to any address where they are.

The hearing, lasting 13 minutes, dealt with procedural matters as the case was sent to the crown court for a further hearing.

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court where he is charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Following the announcement of the charges on Friday, Giggs denied the allegations as he stated: "I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

"I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name."

The Football Association of Wales has announced caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer's European Championship finals.

Ryan Giggs won 64 caps for Wales Credit: PA

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.