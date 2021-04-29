Man charged with killing teenage cyclist in Wirral
A man's due before Magistrates later charged with the death of a teenage cyclist from Wirral.
15 year-old Jack Jones was riding along Manor Drive in Upton on Monday when he was knocked off his bike.
22 year-old Leo Meek from Moreton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He will appear at Wirral magistrates later
Jack's family, who have been supported by specially trained police officers, described him as funny kind and sensitive
Jack was a funny, kind and sensitive boy. He loved being with friends and outdoors, just hanging out, being a typical 15-year-old boy. He will be hugely missed by everybody, and he was very much loved by all. We all love you very much, Jack, you will always be in our heart and thoughts.