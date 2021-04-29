Man charged with killing teenage cyclist in Wirral

A man's due before Magistrates later charged with the death of a teenage cyclist from Wirral.

15 year-old Jack Jones was riding along Manor Drive in Upton on Monday when he was knocked off his bike.

22 year-old Leo Meek from Moreton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He will appear at Wirral magistrates later

Jack's family, who have been supported by specially trained police officers, described him as funny kind and sensitive