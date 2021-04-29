A further 60 men who may have been a victim of Britain's most prolific serial rapist are being urged to come forward to police.

Reynhard Sinaga is serving a minimum of 40 years in jail after being convicted of 159 sexual offences against 48 men.

Following a public appeal in January 2020, after the last of Sinaga's four trials at Manchester Crown Court, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say 23 further victims have been identified, after the force received 155 more reports.

But investigators are now trying to trace another 60 men who they believe were victims of the Indonesian student who drugged men and filmed himself violating them.

Detective Chief Inspector Zed Ali, Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Island, said: "Supporting those affected by Sinaga's despicable crimes has always been our priority, alongside securing the maximum possible jail term for him. "GMP, working with partners including St Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre and Survivors Manchester, will always be on hand to help anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence.

It is important we continue to make attempts to trace the around 60 men we believe are victims of Sinaga, but who haven’t made contact with police or support services yet. Detective Chief Inspector Zed Ali, Senior Investigating Officer

"Our appeal, launched last year, has so far identified 23 further victims of Sinaga. I commend their bravery for getting in touch and the strength and dignity they have shown throughout the past year during our further investigations."Ultimately, they decided not to pursue further prosecutions given Sinaga is already serving a record sentence for rape offences, and it will be four decades before he is even considered for release."That they are satisfied justice has been done is testament to the hard work of our officers, who were able to secure the evidence needed to put Sinaga in prison - where he belongs.

Sinaga targeted drunken men on the streets of Manchester before bringing them back to his flat.

Sinaga began targeting men in 2015, and filmed himself attacking them whilst they were passed out at his flat.

He preyed on lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat in Manchester, posing as a Good Samaritan who offered them a floor to sleep on or promised them more drink.

He continued to rape and sexually abuse his victims until he was caught in 2017.

Many of his victims have little or no memory of the assaults.

He has been convicted of 159 offences including 136 counts of rape, as well as the attempted rape and sexual assault of 48 men, most of whom are heterosexual, although police believe the number could be as high as 195.

Sentencing Sinaga at Manchester Crown Court in January 2020, Judge Suzanne Goddard QC described him as "an evil serial sexual predator" and a "monster".

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Sinaga is asked to contact the following agencies: