Blackpool Illuminations switch-on will feature live music and an audience

Plans for the 2021 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been unveiled.

The event will feature live music performances in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom with an audience made up of winners of a free-to-enter ballot.

With continuing uncertainty over restrictions on large-scale events this summer, the traditional Switch-On celebration on 3 September will move to the ballroom from its usual home on the outdoor Tower Festival Headland Arena.

The concert and Switch-On moment will also be live streamed.

hile we would love to be able to bring back a full-scale concert with thousands of people partying on the headland, there are still too many uncertainties over the logistics of being able to do that in a safe and controlled way. Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council

Full details of the acts that will perform at the event will be revealed over the coming months along with the identity of the Switch-On star.

At least 1,000 tickets will initially be available to join the live audience that people can get through a free ballot.

Further tickets could be made available if future guidance allows.Ticket allocation will be split equally between local residents and visitors.