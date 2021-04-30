Blackpool Illuminations switch-on will feature live music and an audience
Plans for the 2021 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been unveiled.
The event will feature live music performances in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom with an audience made up of winners of a free-to-enter ballot.
With continuing uncertainty over restrictions on large-scale events this summer, the traditional Switch-On celebration on 3 September will move to the ballroom from its usual home on the outdoor Tower Festival Headland Arena.
The concert and Switch-On moment will also be live streamed.
hile we would love to be able to bring back a full-scale concert with thousands of people partying on the headland, there are still too many uncertainties over the logistics of being able to do that in a safe and controlled way.
Full details of the acts that will perform at the event will be revealed over the coming months along with the identity of the Switch-On star.
At least 1,000 tickets will initially be available to join the live audience that people can get through a free ballot.
Further tickets could be made available if future guidance allows.Ticket allocation will be split equally between local residents and visitors.