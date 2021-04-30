play-icon Created with Sketch.

Police in Cheshire have been carrying out a number of weapons and drugs seizures in the last week as part of operation Sceptre.

Cheshire has one of the lowest rates of knife crime in England, and the force's new chief constable says they are determined to further reduce the number of knives carried on the County's streets.

Operation Sceptre aims to reduce the impact of knife crime in communities.

Statistics show in Cheshire that the number of knife-related offences committed in the county decreased by 24% from the end of March 2020 to the end of March 2021.

The campaign has been tackling knife crime through lots of different ways through Community weapons sweeps, Stop and Search operations and Intelligence-led action against habitual knife carriers.

Cheshire Constabulary has been working with local groups to engage you people and the community at large.

They have even been facilitating more bleeding control kits place at community venues across Cheshire - the kits contain equipment and instructions that allow members of the public to prevent knife crime victims from bleeding to death.

The operation has seen constabularies work alongside Border Force to identify people who import knives into the country from overseas, as well as those who buy weapons online, and take the appropriate action.

When people carry knives, it is only a matter of time before someone suffers life-changing injuries or is killed, and if you carry a knife then you are much more likely to be involved in a knife crime. Chief Inspector Sarah Heath, Cheshire Constabulary's knife crime lead

The police have also stressed that retailers have an important role to play, by helping to ensure that weapons are not falling into the wrong hands. They are urged to have robust controls on the sale of blades, such as kitchen knives.

It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under the age of 18, and anyone found carrying a knife in public, without a reasonable excuse, faces a prison sentence.

To report any type of crime involving weapons, call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Anyone who knows someone that carries a knife can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

