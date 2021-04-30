Thousands of people are returning to the dancefloor for the first club night in more than a year.

Around 6,000 people will descend on a warehouse at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool over two nights as part of scientific trials to see how venues can reopen without social distancing following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guests at The First Dance will not be required to wear face coverings or socially distance.

Circus club owner and DJ Yousef Zaher, best known as Yousef, said he expects "super excited" revellers will be jumping around in a circle "going nuts" and seeing people they have not seen in a "long, long time" in a safe environment.

Only people who live in the Liverpool City Region are allowed to attend. Vaccine passports are not part of the city's pilot.

They must also have a negative Covid-19 lateral flow test before they are allowed in and are urged to take an at-home PCR test on the day of the event and five days afterwards to ensure any transmission of the virus is properly monitored.

DJ Yousef mixing the music Credit: MORGANC CLIVE MORGAN/PA Archive/PA Images

When everything connects, all the dots connect the music, the environment, the people, me playing, everyone having a good time, feeling safe, we can forget about Covid for even five minutes. Yousef

The club nights follow a trial business event which was held in the city under similar rules earlier this week.

On Sunday, a 5,000-strong crowd is expected at a music festival at Liverpool's Sefton Park.

The events are part of a series of government trials researching how crowds can return safely to large public events.

The Events Research Programme will be used to provide key scientific data into how events for a range of audiences could be permitted to safely reopen as part of the roadmap out of lockdown, starting no earlier than June 21.

For the nightclub pilot, scientists are looking to see if and how crowds mixing and dancing indoors increases the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

This hasn’t been an easy process, and it’s particularly hard as the night time sector hasn’t been open for over a year. Anyone who attends will not only be helping to get clubs up and running in Liverpool, they will be pioneers for the whole country. Claire McColgan, Director of Culture Liverpool

Liverpool’s Director of Public Health, Matt Ashton, said, "The ERP is all about getting back to doing what we love doing, safely.

"We’re all craving a return to normality and although we know the Covid-19 case rate is currently low – it’s still there, and new variants and international travel are still a real cause for concern.

"Staying in lockdown is not an option, so we need to understand what the best and safest way of reopening key events is."

Mr Ashton added there should be "an enormous sense of pride" that Liverpool is taking a national lead in the research.

Bramley-Moore Dock has hosted large music events previously, like Liverpool Sound City in 2015 Credit: Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment

Circus has been a leading house and techno music event for 18 years.

Yousef said he thinks the weekend may go down in history but added the most important thing is to "try and get Covid behind us".