Wigan Warriors have suspended one of its players after allegations were made he racially abused an opposing team member during a match.

It is claimed Tony Clubb made the racist remarks to Hull FC's Andre Savelio during their match at the DW Stadium on Thursday, 29 April.

Play was stopped during the first half as Savelio made the complaint to referee James Child, who placed the incident on report to be investigated fully by disciplinary authorities.

Savelio then took to social media after the match to explain the allegation, claiming Clubb had made a racial slur relating to his Polynesian heritage.

Both teams have now issued a joint statement where they say they "stand firm against all types of discrimination and abuse".

A joint internal investigation has been launched by the teams, and the overarching RFL are also looking into the allegation.

Wigan Warriors and Hull FC, alongside the ten other clubs in the Betfred Super League, continue to stand firm against all types of discrimination and abuse. Equality matters, and Wigan Warriors and Hull FC are united in this message. Wigan Warriors

Andre Savelio took to social media after the match to give his side of the story. Credit: PA Images

Hull FC chief executive, James Clark, said: "Andre has the full support of everyone at our club and we will work hard to ensure this incident is thoroughly investigated and that his voice can be heard. Racial abuse is not acceptable in any form.

"This is obviously an emotive and highly personal subject, and he has access to the best possible welfare network should it be required.

"A zero-tolerance approach to all forms of abuse is prevalent in Rugby League - we are a welcoming sport that prides itself on its core values of inclusion, community, diversity and respect.

"We would also like to note the professional, transparent and sympathetic approach to the handling of this matter by Kris Radlinski and Wigan Warriors."

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, added: "There is no room for racism in sport in any form and we take the accusations made by Hull's Andre Savelio very seriously.

"Our immediate intention is to work closely with Hull and the governing body to gather all the facts and support the investigation process that is in place.

"In the short term, Tony Clubb will be suspended from all Club activities. Tony's evidence will be taken into consideration by all parties moving forward and his welfare will remain a responsibility of Wigan Warriors throughout the investigation."