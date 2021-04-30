Zara Larsson, Sigala and Example to headline Manchester Pride Festival

Swedish singer Zara Larsson will headline this year's Manchester Pride Festival as the celebration hopes to welcome back music-lovers in person.

Sigala, Annie Mac, Gabrielle, Katy B, Example and Eve join the line-up set to appear at a scaled-down MCR Pride Live on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August.

The LGBTQ+ charity behind the event had to fight for survival throughout 2020, with last year's festival postponed because of the pandemic.

Organisers this year plan to return the festival to its regular spot in the city’s calendar across the August bank holiday weekend.

With many artists having decided not to tour this year, my team has worked twice as hard to secure a first class lineup of performers who are each excited to be able to celebrate LGBTQ+ life with us, in person this year. And unless the roadmap to recovery changes we can’t wait to come back together once again. Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride

A new venue for MCR Pride Live has yet to be confirmed but it will have a reduced capacity.

On Sunday night Zara will be joined on stage by singer-songwriters Ella Henderson, Gabrielle, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Lucy Spraggan.

Set to appear on Saturday are English DJ, record producer and remixer Sigala, Radio One’s Dance Party legend Annie Mac, singer songwriter Katy B and musician, singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Example.

Another major headline performer will be revealed on the day before the Saturday show.

The stage will be hosted by La Discothèque, House of Ghetto, Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Anna Phylactic, The Manchester Queens and House of Blaque.

Ella Henderson and Sigala Credit: Scott Garfitt/EMPICS Entertainment

Manchester’s Gay Village will hold a four-day street party will take place with performances, markets and parties.

The festival will include Trans Creative presents Trans Pride Rally plus live performances across the Alan Turing Stage in Sackville Gardens, MancUnity Stage, Playground Stage and Superbia presents Queer Music Stage.