A son has restored a 1970s lemonade truck to its former glory in memory of his dad who worked at the Schofields factory in Liverpool.Tony Morrison, 53, purchased an old Bedford TK truck after his dad Kenny Morrison died.He searched far and wide for a truck before finding the perfect one - and he's fully restored it back to working condition as a special tribute to his dad.Tony's truck has also been painted in the traditional Schofields colours of orange and blue.Schofields lemonade trucks were a regular sight on Liverpool’s roads in the 70s and 80s, delivering lemonade, cream soda and dandelion and burdock to local households.

Tony's dad Kenny worked at the Schofields factory. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Tony described his visits to the factory as feeling like something out of “Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory”.He would often accompany his dad in his orange truck as he carried out his delivery rounds.

Tony’s dad died three years ago and the truck was an 'emotional task' he undertook in tribute to his hero.He said: “Everyone will remember the Schofields Lemonade truck that would go to all the doors in Liverpool.

Tony's dad Kenny died three years ago. Credit: Liverpool Echo

“I thought to myself 'what can I do in his honour?' I actually tried to source one of the original trucks and because it was so long ago, they’d all been scrapped.“So I sourced a replica Bedford TK which they used, and from that it’s been fully restored back to the Schofield colours and now the wagon is back to its former glory.“I did it all myself and the truck is now parked up in my mum and dad’s front garden.”

Schofield's trucks were a regular sight around Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

The restoration process wasn’t easy but after two years of stripping down and building from scratch, Tony is elated with the final outcome.He said: “It took me about 15 months to search for the van and I actually found one in Birmingham. It’s a Bedford TK, which is what they used to have but it’s just a replica and it’s been restored completely.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

“I actually drove it back from Birmingham and it will only do 37 MPH so I got it back very slowly. It’s real old school and if you got on a mobility scooter that would probably go faster.“I stripped it down to its last wooden bolt and restored it to what it looks like today. It took me roughly two and half years to do it."Describing his enthusiasm for the project, Tony added: “It’s the passion, it’s the memory of it all. Everyone in Liverpool who sees this now, it will bring them right back to the day, there’s no two ways about it.“There’s that many people who stop where the wagon is parked to come and have a look at it.“It’s on my mum’s driveway and she’s thrilled with it because it brings it back to her that my dad is still alive.“My dad’s pictures are on the wagon so it makes her feel like he’s at home.