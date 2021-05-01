Tributes have been paid to a man who died along with two other people after a car crash in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Knotty Ash at 12.15am on Monday April 26, following reports of a collision involving a BMW.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that one of the people has been named as 28-year-old Scott Simpson from Liverpool.

His family said:"Scott was an absolute amazing son, brother, father, cousin, uncle, nephew and the best friend to all."Scott was the most kindest, loving person with a heart of gold and nothing was too much if anyone needed his help.

The crash happened at a roundabout on East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash.

The statement goes on:

"He adored his family and was a ray of sunshine in all our lives. Always the life and soul of a party, throwing a few shapes out on the dance floor, as he’d say."Scott was a fabulous dad to his beautiful little boy Thomas, who he doted on."

"All our family have been left devastated by the loss of our boy and no amount of time will ever heal us over our Scott. Gone far too soon. Scott was a very popular lad with an amazing amount of friends, who he adored as they adored him."